Parents and carers are due to be finding out today (Thursday, April 16) which primary school their child will be attending in September.

Lincolnshire County Council says 94% of children (7,042) will be offered a place at their first choice school but this number could increase due to the appeals and movement on the reserve list.

Up to 4% (309) will be offered their second choice while 53 children have been given their third choice. A total of 90 children will be offered a place at school which is not their list of preferred schools.

Executive councillor for Children's Services Coun Patricia Bradwell said: “I am delighted to see so many children getting their top choice again this year, and this number should rise further by September. It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences.

"Although the overwhelming majority of parents are successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice, there is a very small number of families who haven't got the school they wanted for their child. I'd like to reassure these parents that our staff are there to support them. If you do need advice, please get in touch by emailing schooladmissions@lincolnshire.gov.uk . Those without email can call 01522 782030."

The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter today (April 16) – go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information.

Parents have until noon on May 18 to lodge an appeal against a schools decision to refuse a place. Parents can still lodge an appeal after this time but their appeal may not be heard with others for the school.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will impact on the ability of admission authorities to carry out admission appeals in the usual way. Therefore the Government have proposed making temporary changes to regulations (subject to legislation) to provide more flexibility to ensure families appealing an admission decision this year are supported and are not disadvantaged by the measures in place to protect public health. This includes the possibility of holding appeals via telephone or video as an alternative to having an appeal held in person.

