A primary school has been praised for "transforming lives" in its inspection report.

Croxton Kerrial Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating in its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

A SIAMS inspection is like an Ofsted inspection, but assesses how effective the school's Christian vision is and how that vision is enabling pupils and staff to flourish.

The children celebrating the inspection rating. (62144359)

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher, said: "We are exceptionally proud of the caring, family-orientated Christian ethos that we share here at Croxton Kerrial. It is what makes our school so special.

"It is fantastic to see this reflected so well in the many positive comments throughout the inspection report.

"My thanks go to our wonderful pupils, staff and governors, as well as parents, carers, members of the church and supporters across our community for all that they do for our school every day."

The report said: "Being part of this deeply caring school community is transforming lives in the knowledge that Christian love is constant and immoveable. As a result, everyone is flourishing as they are equipped to face the challenges of an ever-changing world.

“Parents choose to send their children to this school because of its deep Christian character and sense of family. They passionately express how this genuine sense of unity and love impacts life at home. There is an intense sentiment of mutual respect and trust.”

The school previously received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in 2019.

Among the positive feedback, other good points pointed out by the inspector included:

‘Let all that you do be done with love’ is inherent in the small school community. There is an all-encompassing acceptance of each unique individual, enabling everyone to feel secure and flourish.

Pupils are flourishing because the broad and balanced curriculum is grounded in inspiring a love for learning. Strong relationships and intuitive teaching help them to feel secure and challenge themselves.

Relationships are strong at all levels within this vibrant school community. Attendance is good as a result of frequent interactions with families. Every pupil’s circumstance is known and they are treated as an individual.

Well planned collective worship impacts the lives of many of the school community. Times of spiritual reflection and exploration of faith are deeply valued.

Expressions of Christian love within this community are reciprocal. Selfless, practical actions by pupils include litter picking throughout the village [and] fundraising causes including raising funds to heat the church because they use it so much.

Pupils respond with empathy to plights of people from around the world demonstrating deep Christian love.

Difference and diversity are celebrated as everyone is valued and recognised as part of God’s creation.

The school is part of Rise Multi Academy Trust, which also oversees Redmile, Waltham-on-the-Wolds and Wymondham Church of England schools.

Mark Cole, CEO of Rise Multi Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Croxton Kerrial CE Primary for this fantastic outcome.

“At the heart of our trust is an absolute commitment to enabling our pupils, our staff and our school communities to flourish and succeed. Through partnership and collaboration we can achieve incredible things together.”