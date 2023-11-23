Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School pupils get in festive spirit at Gregory House in Grantham
Primary school pupils have been busy making Christmas decorations at a Grantham care home.
On Tuesday (November 21), Year 3 and 4 pupils from Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School paid a visit to Gregory House, in Welby Gardens.
The pupils helped the residents to make Christmas crafts such as stockings and snowmen dream catchers.
Resident Sybil Groves said: “[I was] delighted to see all the excited children mixing with us oldies.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the crafting and have the dream catcher now hung up proudly in my room.”
Gregory House’s activity coordinator Ashleigh Pinder’s son Haydn was in attendance on the day.
Ashleigh said: “Haydn loves coming into the care home and was excited to bring his classmates along to spend time with the residents and to get into the early Christmas spirit by creating special festive decorations whilst listening to some Christmas carols.”