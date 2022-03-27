Colsterworth Primary School pupils learn about cycling skills
Published: 06:00, 27 March 2022
Primary school pupils have taken to the roads to learn a range of cycling skills.
Over the last few days Year 5 pupils at Colsterworth Primary School have been expanding their cycling skills.
Pupils have been developing their communication, observation and positioning skills through a range of manoeuvres and tasks while safely moving around the village.
Miss Taylor, class teacher, said: "The children were so proud of their progress through the week and their achievement of a level 2 bike ability award at the end."