Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Colsterworth Primary School pupils learn about cycling skills

By Laycie Beck
-
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 27 March 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Primary school pupils have taken to the roads to learn a range of cycling skills.

Over the last few days Year 5 pupils at Colsterworth Primary School have been expanding their cycling skills.

Pupils have been developing their communication, observation and positioning skills through a range of manoeuvres and tasks while safely moving around the village.

Colsterworth Primary School pupils have taken to the roads to learn cycling skills. (55664970)
Colsterworth Primary School pupils have taken to the roads to learn cycling skills. (55664970)

Miss Taylor, class teacher, said: "The children were so proud of their progress through the week and their achievement of a level 2 bike ability award at the end."

Education Grantham Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE