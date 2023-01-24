Pupils of a village primary school were taught vital first aid.

Children from Caythorpe Primary School enjoyed a day of learning first aid skills as they welcomed Lizzie from First Aid Friends to work with their classes.

The words "amazing" and "great fun" echoed around the hall at lunchtime as Key Stage 2 children shared the techniques they had developed in the morning sessions, whilst explaining to teaching staff when they would need to use their new skills.

Children from Caythorpe Primary School enjoyed a day of learning first aid skills. (62025035)

The ‘Drs ABC’ became engrained in the minds of pupils across the school as Ted the Teddy helped Lizzie explain the importance of looking for danger; checking for a response; shouting for help; opening airways; and checking breathing and circulation.

The children showed great listening and learning skills as they worked together in pairs to practice responding to various scenarios, including bandaging an injury for a responsive person, putting an unresponsive individual into the recovery position and CPR.

One Year 1 pupil explained: "This is so cool. I now know what to do if someone needs my help. I’m going to practice at home with my Mum."

Children from Caythorpe Primary School enjoyed a day of learning first aid skills. (62025031)

First Aid Friends travel the length and breadth of the country to develop bespoke training to various school settings.