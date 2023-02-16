A primary school held its first safety day which included lots of learning and fun to promote important messages.

Cliffedale Primary School, on Northcliffe Road, held the event on Friday, February 10, and it was the idea of the newly-established E-Safety reps at the school, a group of eight children elected to create greater awareness of online safety.

The day included a packed schedule of safety activities and a visit from some special visitors including Lincolnshire Police and a local nurse.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The response from the community has been fantastic, with many local experts offering to run workshops with our children, so we will be holding further workshops on alternative days to consolidate our safety messages.

"The children were very engaged throughout their experience day."

Safer Internet Day, which was on February 7, was the inspiration for the day and every class learnt how to stay safe online.

Year 5 and Year 6 had a 'digital resilience' workshop, provided by local PSCO Georgina Stray.

In addition to the online safety learning, other learning that went on across the day included fire safety, first aid, emotional wellbeing and mental health.

There was also NSPCC's delivery of children's rights and trusted adults who can help, what emergency services do and as well and what the hopes and dreams of the children were.