Pupils at Dudley House School have raised money for Ukraine through two fundraising events.

On World Book Day, the pupils came to school in non-uniform and made a donation that they all agreed would be used to help refugees in Ukraine.

Following this, the pupils wanted to do more, and so the school council organised a cake sale, where the whole school baked and decorated cakes.

Pastor Solon Kyriacou was presented with a cheque by staff and pupils. (55834304)

These cakes were then sold to parents following the Easter Service on Wednesday, March 30.

A total of £95.30 was raised by the school, which has been sent to local Seventh-day Adventist church Pastors who have gone to Ukraine, and the money will be used to buy essential supplies for those affected by the war.

The school council are keen to continue support causes at home and other parts of the world.