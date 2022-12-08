Pupils at a village primary school had an interactive day learning about an ancient civilisation.

On Friday December 2, the children of Toucan class at Colsterworth Primary School were transported to Ancient Rome for a day of historical enrichment activities.

Edible roads were made (and eaten) from different types of biscuits, the traditional pauper dish of pottage was planned, made and eaten and finally the children explored a range of artefacts developing their enquiry and questioning skills.

All of this learning took place whilst dressed as Romans.

Miss Taylor, class teacher said: "The classroom was full of gladiators, soldiers, gods and goddesses.

"The children certainly came, saw and conquered their Roman day."