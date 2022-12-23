A Sleaford primary school has put their own twist on the traditional nativity this year.

Children from the Osbournby Primary School took inspiration from The Great British Bake Off and combined this with the traditional Nativity to perform the Bethlehem Bake-Off.

A spokesperson from the school said: "All the usual suspects were present with some dough, cheesy jokes and a sprinkle of Christmas joy. The angel Gabriel even received a Bethlehem handshake!"

Children in the Nativity. From left to right: Harry Pedersen (King), Freddie Brown (King), Oliver Jackson (Joseph), Sidney Jones (King), Isabella Birch (Mary), Amelia-Rose Fairbrother (Angel) and George Morrison (Donkey). (61530138)

The schoolchildren also participated in the school's annual Santa run on Thursday, December 15.

Children in the Santa fun run. (61530106)

Children from Reception to Year 6 ran through the village as their parents and other residents came out to support them.