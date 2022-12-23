Osbournby Primary School puts own twist on traditional Nativity
Published: 13:00, 23 December 2022
A Sleaford primary school has put their own twist on the traditional nativity this year.
Children from the Osbournby Primary School took inspiration from The Great British Bake Off and combined this with the traditional Nativity to perform the Bethlehem Bake-Off.
A spokesperson from the school said: "All the usual suspects were present with some dough, cheesy jokes and a sprinkle of Christmas joy. The angel Gabriel even received a Bethlehem handshake!"
The schoolchildren also participated in the school's annual Santa run on Thursday, December 15.
Children from Reception to Year 6 ran through the village as their parents and other residents came out to support them.