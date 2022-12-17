Primary schoolchildren have raised money through a sponsored walk, which has been split between its local church and Children in Need.

Children and staff at Marston Thorold's Charity Church of England Primary School did the sponsored walk around the village and raised over £800.

The money has been split equally between St Mary's Church in Marston and Children in Need.

Head boy George (right) presenting £400 to Reverend Stuart Hadley (61344035)

Amy Critchley, head of school said: "We are incredibly proud of our school family for raising such a fantastic amount which will not only support the Children in Need appeal, but it will be a great help to our local church and community."

The school's head boy George presented £400 to Reverend Stuart Hadley at the school's Carols by Candlelight event at the church.