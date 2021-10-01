A Grantham primary school has raised £1,125 for a cancer charity with a coffee morning.

Gonerby Hill Foot Church of England Primary School in Gonerby Road hosted a coffee morning last Friday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Headteacher Jayne Watson said: "We were so excited to get parents, carers and members of our local community into school after such an unsettled couple of years.

Gonerby Hill Foot has raised over £1,000 for Macmillan cancer research. (51797356)

"The children were able to enjoy a cake and drink with a member of their family.

"We were amazed at the volume of donations from families including a generous donation from Petticoats Tea Room. The morning was a great success with smiles all around and we raised a staggering £1,125."

This is the largest amount of money the school has raised over the seven years that they have held the coffee morning.

Jayne continued: "We are thankful for all of the support and proud of what our school community has achieved to serve both our local and national community."

