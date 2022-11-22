The people of the Grantham area marked Children in Need in colourful fashion, with one primary school raising over £1,300.

Last Friday, children and adults alike enjoyed celebrating Children in Need, while raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Roger Graves, who works for HSBC in Grantham, cycled 182 miles and collected over £1,500 for the annual fundraising event.

The staff and pupils from Harlaxton C of E Primary School raised £1,351.50 for Children in Need.

House captains Isla, Eva, Connor, Casey and Jasmine organised a yellow and spots themed non-uniform day, a sponsored dance-a-thon and a lucky dip.

Victoria Buckley, of Harlaxton Primary School, praised the "amazing efforts" of the pupils on Friday.

She added that a "wonderful member of the local community" baked Pudsey Bear shaped biscuits and donated them to the school for the children to buy.

Members and staff at Grantham and District Mencap, Cree Centre, dressed up in bright colours to support Children in Need on Friday.

Maple Leaf Care Home had live entertainment and cake sale, raising £100.

