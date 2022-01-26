A village primary school was rated 'good' following a recent inspection.

Staff and pupils at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School are celebrating after receiving confirmation of their ‘good’ rating following their recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

The school was found to be ‘good’ across all categories, including a particular focus on the impact of collective worship and the effectiveness of religious education (RE).

In their key findings, inspectors reported: “Waltham-on-the-Wolds is a highly inclusive and caring community where every pupil is valued, nurtured and challenged as the unique person God created them to be.

"Collective worship, springing from the Christian vision is valued, biblical and affirming. It is developed and enriched by strong opportunities for pupil leadership. Collective worship influences the lives of both pupils and staff, enabling them to flourish.”

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School, said: “We are proud of our Christian vision at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary, it is centred around maximising the potential of all pupils and ensuring that all children are confident and happy individuals who love life and love learning with their friends.

"I am incredibly pleased that all of our hard work has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The report continued: "Through a social justice focus that runs across the curriculum and collective worship, pupils share a passion for tackling inequality.

"They are keen to talk about, ‘changing the world by our actions’, and are motivated to make a positive difference to the lives of others both locally and globally.

"Pupils care for each other with kindness and respect. As noted by a pupil, ‘We let our light shine to others by showing kindness.’

"As put by a parent, 'each individual feels part of a big family because everyone is valued and welcomed.'"

During their report, inspectors also highlighted the mental health and wellbeing provision at the village primary school.

The report added: “Well-targeted and compassionate support is helping children to noticeably grow in their self-esteem. A school wide initiative in character development, linking values and achievements, supports children in using ‘character muscles’ to develop resilience.”

Dave Ellison-Lee, director of education at Rise Multi-Academy Trust, of which Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School is a part, said: “As a Church of England Primary School, every part of life at Waltham-on-the-Wolds is underpinned by its Christian vision and values.

"This is an ethos that is shared with schools across our Trust, and as the report highlights, through a clear sense of purpose and collaboration, its influence and impact can be seen not only in collective worship and across the curriculum, but in the way that pupils develop as kind, caring and thoughtful individuals."