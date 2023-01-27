A primary school has been rated good in a recent Ofsted inspection, maintaining its last rating.

Ofsted has published a new report based on its inspection of Ingoldsby Academy, in Lenton Road, a David Ross Education Trust (DRET) school, in November 2022.

The Lincolnshire primary school has maintained its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating from 2017.

Ingoldsby Academy. Image via Google Streetview (62105075)

In the face of challenges created by the pandemic, it was reported that school leaders have maintained a positive learning environment, where leaders have high expectations of all pupils, including those with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Ofsted highlighted that one parent echoed the views of many when they stated that: “It is incredibly clear that the school has at its core the empowerment of children to become the best they can be.”

The report also celebrates many aspects of Ingoldsby Academy, stating that, ‘staff and pupils show kindness and care to each other in abundance’

"Pupils’ personal development is carefully considered and all pupils have access to a range of extra-curricular activities," said the report.

"Leaders promote a love of the arts and pupils express how extra-curricular opportunities help their confidence.

"All pupils have access to a broad and balanced curriculum.

"Leaders have made it a priority for pupils to read to a good level and to enjoy their reading.

"Behaviour across the school is overwhelmingly positive. Pupils behave in an exemplary way, with older pupils acting as role models for younger pupils at playtimes.

"Pupils with SEND are well supported across the school.

"The headteacher, Melanie Capes, has created an inclusive school where staff and pupils feel valued.

Melanie Capes, principal of Ingoldsby Academy, said: “This Ofsted report reflects our ongoing mission to provide the very best quality teaching to our pupils while putting personal development at the centre of what we do.”

“I would like to thank everyone at our school; all pupils, staff and Governors that have helped us to maintain our good Ofsted rating. I am particularly happy that this report reflects our inclusive culture.”

“I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside our pupils, parents and staff to ensure that we build on all of our successes”.

Simon Rose, director of primary education at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Congratulations to Ingoldsby Academy for another successful Ofsted report and well done to all our staff and pupils and the wider school community.

“We are really pleased to see so many positive comments reflected in this report and I am looking forward to seeing Ingoldsby Academy progress as they continue their mission to support every child to fulfil their potential.”