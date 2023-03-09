A Grantham primary school has been rated 'good' in its first Ofsted report.

Poplar Farm Primary School in Barrowby Road was rated ‘Good’ in all areas following a recent inspection from Ofsted.

This is the school's first report since opening in 2018. It is part of the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT Academies).

Poplar Farm pupils after the school received its good Ofsted rating. (62887994)

Ofsted inspected Poplar Farm School in January and noted that it is "welcoming and inclusive”, adding that pupils are "curious, positive and resilient learners and enjoy their learning".

Ofsted spoke to the pupils, who said “they feel valued and safe.”

The report said: “Pupils understand routines well and respect staff. They behave well around the school and in lessons.

"Pupils are proud of their positions of responsibility. They enjoy being librarians, ecowarriors and school councillors. Pupils feel that they make a real difference to the lives of others”.

“Leaders have a clear vision for what learning looks like at Poplar Farm. They have considered the needs of all pupils when designing the curriculum.”

The report noted areas that could be improved, including assessment of the wider curriculum.

Ofsted said that "in a few subjects, leaders have not broken down the subject content sufficiently into precise components of knowledge. Some pupils are unable to recall previously learned content."

The report praised the way children learn together at Poplar Farm, adding that "pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) thrive at Poplar Farm.

Kate Hodson, headteacher of Poplar Farm, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff team at our school. I feel that the report reflects who we are as a school, and celebrates our values and ethos.

"It was a joy to hear that the inspectors could see how our ‘Poplar Promise’ is lived and breathed in all areas of school life, by pupils and staff alike and that our enrichment festival ‘PopFest’ is already such a well-loved event in our school calendar.”

Peter Bell, CEO for CIT Academies, added: “I would like to thank all the staff, parents and pupils, as well as our education partners, for creating such a wonderful educational environment at Poplar Farm.

"I’m delighted and well done to Kate Hodson, the Headteacher, and her team for achieving good in all areas during its recent Ofsted inspection.”