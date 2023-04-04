A primary school was recently rated "inadequate" by Ofsted, with concerns raised over safeguarding practices and procedures.

Buckminster Primary School, in School Lane, said it has taken action by setting up a new interim executive board to help oversee improvements recommended by a recent Ofsted inspection that was carried out earlier this year.

Before this, the school's most recent full inspection had been in 2014, when it was rated "good", one year after being deemed "inadequate" following an inspection in 2013.

Buckminster Primary School. Image via Google Streetview (63372211)

Buckminster's "good" rating was upheld after a short visit from Ofsted in 2018.

The 2023 report noted that the assistant headteacher, in what is her second year in the role, currently leading the school.

"Staff care about pupils," the report said. "However, weaknesses in the school’s safeguarding arrangements mean that pupils may be at risk of potential harm.

"Staff do not act decisively and effectively when concerns about a pupil’s welfare are raised.

"Leaders recognise that they do not have the knowledge or capacity to ensure that safeguarding arrangements are effective. Leaders are uncertain what to do if they think a pupil needs help or protection.

"This leaves vulnerable pupils at risk of harm."

The report explained that staff at the school have had some safeguarding training, however, they do not have up-to-date knowledge of important issues, such as harmful sexual behaviour, including child-on-child abuse.

It continued: "Systems to raise concerns about pupils are not robust. It is not always clear what, if any, actions have been taken in response to safeguarding concerns.

"While leaders have started to rectify some of these failings, serious weaknesses remain."

In terms of where the school could improve, the report said that leaders should take into account the different ages and stages of pupils in each class when modifying the curriculum.

Praise was given in the report to the school's early years learning, which was rated "good".

The report said: "Relationships between pupils and staff are warm. Pupils know how to behave and most conduct themselves well.

"Bullying is unusual and staff resolve any issues quickly. Parents and carers commonly praise the school’s ‘family feel’.

"There is a strong focus on developing pupils’ speech, language and communication skills."

A spokesperson for the school said: “Everyone at Buckminster Primary School is disappointed at the recent Ofsted inspection, but we would like to assure parents that this judgement about safeguarding relates to the practice and procedures in place.

"We want to be clear that children are not in any way, 'not safe' in school.

“We are pleased that inspectors recognised the positive elements of the school including the good behaviour, positive relationships, and family feel.

“Decisive action has already been taken to improve the strategic oversight and management of safeguarding at the school, including the formation of a three-person Interim Executive Board to help guide the school through the required improvements.

“All three members of this board have significant experience in managing schools and they, along with all of the staff at Buckminster, are committed to ensure all pupils receive the best education possible.”