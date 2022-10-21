Kellogg's has donated £1,000 to a Grantham primary school to its breakfast club and feed the schoolchildren who use it.

The Isaac Newton Primary School was selected after Kellogg's announced it would be donating more money than it ever has to breakfast clubs as more and more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Chris Heathcote, headteacher of the school said: "A huge thank you to Kellogg’s for this donation.

The £1,000 donation will be very useful to the school's breakfast club. Photo courtesy of Isaac Newton Primary School (60141978)

"The extra funding will help us to feed more children in our school community, especially with rising food costs and energy bills that our parents are facing."

Breakfast clubs are proved to help with many aspects of a pupils life with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care.

Sixty-eight per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s added: "We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.

"We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself."

The popular breakfast brand has supported 4,000 school breakfast clubs with funds, food and training over the last 23 years. That means 70 million bowls of cereal has been given to children across the UK since 1998.