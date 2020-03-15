A village school has received an “excellent” church school inspection.

Colsterworth Primary School was judged on the impact of its Christian vision on pupils and adults by inspectors last month.

All Church of England dioceses and the Methodist Church use the Church of England Education Office’s framework for the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.

Sarah Moore (CEO) and Louise Jordan (head of school) with youngsters at Colsterworth Primary School. (30929766)

It looks at the school’s Christian vision, the provision the school makes because of this vision and how effective it is in enabling all pupils to flourish.

Church schools aim to employ a variety of strategies and styles in order to be distinctively Christian in their character and ethos.

Dr Anne Lumb led the inspection at the school. She had a full programme for the day including observing several lessons and speaking to pupils, staff, trustees and governors, as well as parents and carers.

She also attended the school’s collective worship led by the Reverend Neil Griffiths.

Executive headteacher Sarah Moore, who is also the head of Bourne Abbey, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our inspection went so brilliantly and that we have been awarded an ‘excellent’ judgement.

“This is particularly wonderful as Colsterworth only joined Abbey Academies Trust 18 months ago after the Ofsted ‘inadequate’ judgement in December 2018.”

Louise Jordan, head of school, added: “My colleagues and I are sure that everyone will be as thrilled and as proud as we are with this judgement and with all the rapid improvements at the school.”

John Kirkman, co-chairman of the trustees, added: “This report gives high praise to all that takes place at Colsterworth and whilst acknowledging the hard work, skills, dedication and commitment of everyone involved.

“It is, once again, particularly pleasing to note the complimentary comments about the children.

“We are all tremendously proud of them.”

