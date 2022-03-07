A primary school has received an award from an international children's charity.

Colsterworth Church of England Primary school has been awarded the Silver Rights Respecting School Award by UNICEF UK.

UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights.

The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Silver is given to schools that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

The award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of a school’s planning, policies and practice.

A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.

UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Adviser, Martin Russell, said, “It was pleasing to see the school’s impressive commitment to putting the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into practice in all aspects of school life.

"By actively learning about and understanding their rights, it is clear that the children at Colsterworth are becoming empowered as global citizens.”

Sarah Croxall, RRSA lead added: “Since starting our UNICEF journey, the difference in the children is incredible. They know that they can make a difference, how to make a difference and that they truly are agents of change."