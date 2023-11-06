The future of a primary school is green as it has received an eco award.

Colsterworth Primary School has been awarded its second Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, after receiving its first in 2021.

Louise Jordan, head of school, said: “We are so proud of our ‘Agents of Change’.

“Obtaining another Green Flag award is something that the whole school and our surrounding community is proud of.

“Every child has the knowledge that their actions can change their local environment, and the world, for the better.

“It has been a fantastic initiative for all involved, however it is by no means over, as the greater challenge is to maintain what we have achieved so far and look towards ways of improving even further.”

For the last two years, the school’s eco team has been working hard to be involved in projects to improve transport, energy and waste into and out of the school.

Mrs Abbey, eco-school coordinator, said: “Being an Eco School is really important to our school community.

“The children are so enthusiastic about all things ‘green’ and they have been empowered to lead change within our school and beyond.

“The projects we have been involved in have helped our children to see their responsibility to the environment and how we can change the world one step at a time.

“We are looking forward to our ever-increasing Eco projects over the next year.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to our parents and carers for their continuous support with our projects and campaigns over the last two years.”

The school is open to hearing ideas about future Eco School plans.

If anyone feels they can offer advice to the school for a one off project or a longer term plan for the school, email CSW.enquiries@abbeyacademies.co.uk.