Bythams Primary School running welcome card competition with Castle Bytham Parish Council
Published: 09:00, 04 April 2022
A primary school and parish council are working together to create cards for new residents.
The Bythams Primary School is running a competition with the Castle Bytham Parish Council to design welcome cards to be given to all new residents moving to the area.
On Friday, April 22, the school will be announcing the winners for the competition from each class with a representative from the parish council.