Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bythams Primary School running welcome card competition with Castle Bytham Parish Council

By Laycie Beck
-
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 04 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A primary school and parish council are working together to create cards for new residents.

The Bythams Primary School is running a competition with the Castle Bytham Parish Council to design welcome cards to be given to all new residents moving to the area.

On Friday, April 22, the school will be announcing the winners for the competition from each class with a representative from the parish council.

The Bythams Primary School. Image via Google Streetview (55837412)
The Bythams Primary School. Image via Google Streetview (55837412)
Grantham Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE