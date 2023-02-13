A Grantham primary school will have a mobile swimming pool delivered later this year to give more children access to lessons.

Poplar Farm School in Helmsley Road will be starting its swimming curriculum this year through the use of a mobile pool.

The pool will be delivered to the school and will stay on site for three weeks at the beginning of the summer term.

Poplar Farm School, image via Google Streetview (62402746)

The school explained that, now there are older children at the school, they will be able to start a swimming curriculum.

Luncinda Thorpe, of Poplar Farm School, said: "It is a fantastic opportunity. The pool will be on site for three weeks at the start of the summer term.

"We are very excited to have the pool here with us as there are so many benefits to this as opposed to travelling to use the local pool."

The mobile pool will save travelling time to and from a local facility, which allows more children to have access to swimming lessons.

Lucinda added: "It is going to be such an enjoyable and exciting time for the school.

"We can’t wait to see the progress that the children make and the fun that they have doing so."