A primary school teacher has been named as a ‘hidden hero’.

Emily Collins, a teacher at Ingoldsby Academy, has won one of Unison’s East Midlands Hidden Hero awards.

The award recognises school support staff across the region that make outstanding contributions in making the school a safe and happy place to learn.

Emily Collins (far left) is celebrating her award win.

Mrs Collins said: “I feel extremely honoured and grateful to receive this wonderful award.

“It’s a huge privilege to work with the amazing staff and children at Ingoldsby Academy.”

Mrs Collins runs an after school reading club for Key Stage 1 and Early Years children.

Mel Capes, principal of Ingoldsby Academy and who nominated Mrs Collins, said: “Mrs Collins has been a valued member of the Ingoldsby team for 21 years.

“Her knowledge of the early years and her commitment to the school makes me proud to be her colleague.

“I would like to say a huge thank you and well done from the team for winning.

“This is greatly deserved. You are truly a hidden hero.”