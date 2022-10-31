Two primary school teachers have started their own tuition company to help young people bridge gaps in their learning.

Victoria Bremner and Karen Shaw are both primary school teachers in Grantham who have worked in schools around the local area for over 10 years.

They recently came together to form the Grantham franchise of Conexus Tuition, which provides support for primary aged children for English, Maths, SATs preparation and 11+ tutoring.

Victoria Bremner and Karen Shaw recently started Conexus Tuition Grantham. (60324101)

Victoria, 39, was born and raised in Grantham. She Worked at Heckington Church of England Primary School before moving to Gonerby Hill Foot Church of England Primary School in 2007 and is now working at Belton Lane Primary School teaching Year 6.

Karen Shaw, 37, was born in Northern Ireland and settled in Grantham after securing a job at Sutton St James.

She worked at Sutton St James Community Primary School before moving to Corby Glen Primary School in 2009 and is now working at Belton Lane Primary School teaching Year 3.

The pair met in 2016 when Victoria joined the team at Belton Lane Primary School (Karen joined in 2013) and from there a professional relationship, along with a strong friendship, has grown.

Between them, there is over 30 years experience in the education system and they have taught every age group from Reception to Year 6.

In a statement, Karen and Victoria said: "We both feel very passionately about empowering children to achieve their potential and ensuring that they have self-belief and self-confidence.

"We are parents so we know the worries parents have about their child’s schooling especially if their child is struggling or something isn’t going to plan.

"Whatever the reason and no matter what the underlying factor is, as a parent, you know you need to seek help for your child. At Conexus Tuition Grantham, as parents and tutors, we understand that all too well.

"We provide parents with the peace of mind that we are supporting their child to achieve their potential and bridge the gaps in their learning which, despite a teacher’s best efforts in the classroom, can sometimes be impossible without specific tuition. "

Conexus provides small group tuition, in groups of no more than six, which they say has been proven to be "a highly effective and supportive" way of working by allowing more thinking time than a one to one session.

Victoria and Karen continued: "We are really excited to bring Conexus Tuition Grantham to the families of Grantham and the surrounding areas.

"Both of us are completely committed to providing the highest quality of tutoring for all our students with their happiness, confidence and self-belief being of the utmost importance to us.

"We have so many plans to further develop our business and allow us to help even more families in Grantham and the surrounding areas."

More information can be found at https://conexustuition.co.uk/find-a-class/grantham/.

Conexus Tuition is an approved and accredited member of the National Tutoring Programme.