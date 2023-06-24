A village primary school is “pleased” to be able to extend its partnership with a retired footballer’s academy.

Barkston & Syston CoE Primary has been working with Deano’s Pro Soccer Academy, owned by ex-Lincoln City footballer, for the past eight months.

The school is now extending its partnership with the academy to provide a range of sports, fitness and wellbeing activities.

Dean Walling and pupils from the Barkston and Syston Primary School

Dean Walling, owner of the academy, said: “What an amazing school, from Miss Lyon who was the driving force behind this great initiative, all the staff through to all of the pupils.

“We look forward to coming in every Friday for a full day starting at 8am with our ever-increasing number at breakfast club to coaching, mentoring and then finishing off with a super after school activity club.

“We are really pleased that we are able to work with the school into next academic year and look forward to continuing to build upon the current successes.”