A safety day will be held at a primary school next month to show children how to stay safe.

Cliffedale Primary School on Northcliffe Road, Grantham, will be holding the event on Friday, February 10, and has invited Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and also a nurse to talk to the children.

The event coincides with Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 7.

Cliffedale Primary School. Photo: Google Maps (62090266)

Genny New, a class teacher at the school, said: "We will be spreading awareness about keeping safe online, how to look after emotional wellbeing and the NSPCC’s 'Speak Out Stay Safe' message.

"We’re also planning to run forest school activities and we are expecting a fire engine on-site in the morning."