A village primary school will hold a week-long event to raise money for a new trim trail.

Ropsley C of E School will be carrying out a week of activities from Monday, November 20, until Friday, November 25, to raise money for the new play equipment.

Each day, children will be doing an activity and on Friday, they will be doing a conga around the school, and possibly around the village.

Caroline Jasinksi, a member of the school’s PTA, said: “We got rid of the previous trim trail as it had been there for about 20 years.

“A new trim trail gives the children an opportunity for a different area of play and it’s for children of all years.”

If anyone would like to donate to the school, they can get in contact with the school directly by calling 01476 585379.

People with buckets will also be collecting money during the week.