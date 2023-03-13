A primary school has been told it ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted after previously being rated as ‘good’, with pupils' reading levels raised as a concern.

The Isaac Newton Primary School, off Dysart Road, was inspected by Ofsted in November 2022.

The way reading is taught and how the pupils respond to it was raised as one of the main concerns in the report, as “leaders have not ensured that the teaching of reading and phonics helps all pupils to read with confidence and fluency".

Isaac Newton Primary School, in Dysart Road, Grantham. (62955102)

However, the chief executive of the trust which oversees the school said he is "confident that the children are reading well", and said a new headteacher is soon to join the school.

Peter Bell, CEO of the CIT Academies Trust, said: “Whilst we are disappointed with the overall outcome, we are delighted that the report recognises the quality of behaviour, pupil personal development, and that pupils feel safe and love coming to school.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a new headteacher in David Milner, who will be joining Isaac Newton Primary School following the Easter break.

“David inherits a school where based on the 2022 SAT results, Year 6 pupils are six per cent above the national average for reading with a progress score of 1.3 (0 is the national average), and five per cent above the national figure for phonics, therefore we are confident that the children are reading well and disappointed the report didn't show this."

Of the five areas inspected, the school was told it 'requires improvement' in the quality of education, leadership management and early years provision.

The two other inspection areas, which are behaviour and attitudes and personal development, were rated as ‘good’.

Other concerns raised in the report said that “leaders have not ensured that all staff in the early years have the knowledge and expertise to deliver the early years curriculum”.

It also said “leaders have not ensured that systems are in place to enable teachers to check pupils’ learning in all subjects” and that teachers do not “identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge and plan to address these”.

Despite these concerns, the school was praised as the pupils were said to be “nurtured and well cared for” and they “feel safe and enjoy coming to school”.

The report also said the “pupils understand and recognise diversity” and that they were “encouraged to be confident".

To see the full report, go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/141100

The school was previously rated as ‘good’ in September 2017.