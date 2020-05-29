Home   News   Article

Grantham primary school Bluecoat will not reopen to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 on Monday

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:05, 29 May 2020
Bluecoat Meres Primary School will not reopen to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children on Monday.

However, they will continue to teach the children whose parents are key workers or fall into the vulnerable category.

This comes after the Prime Minister revealed plans to begin phasing the return of primary school pupils, with the strategy drawing criticism from teachers’ unions.

