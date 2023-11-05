A primary school has received an award for promoting children’s rights.

Colsterworth Primary School has been awarded the Gold Rights Respecting School Award by UNICEF UK.

The award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of the school’s planning, policies and practice.

Colsterworth Primary School are celebrating their award success.

Sarah Croxall, RRSA lead, said: “Since starting our UNICEF journey, the difference in the children is incredible.

“They know that they can make a difference, how to make a difference and that they truly are ‘Agents of Change’.

A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.

The school began its “journey of development” when it joined the Abbey Academies Trust in 2018, with personal development at the core.

Sarah Moore, executive headteacher, said: “The Christian values of the school and children’s rights are inextricably linked.”