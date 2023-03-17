Primary schoolchildren have blasted into British Science Week this week.

Children from Caythorpe Primary School enjoyed a visit from Sublime Science, a company who travel the country delivering school workshops and science parties.

Each class had the opportunity to watch and have a go at a variety of different science experiments, including making their own slime and snow.

The children from Caythorpe Primary School discovered more about science in British Science Week. (63031634)

A spokesperson for the school said: "Children were stunned by the magic of water disappearing inside a paper cup, amazed that it had been turned into a solid by nappy powder!

"They then explored making a variety of sounds by using different shapes and materials, from high-pitch squeaks through a straw to thunderstorms in a cylinder!

"Classes were mesmerised by the opportunity to juggle bubbles on their sleeves and even see a bubble in a bubble, whilst exploring smoke and bubbles of different shapes and sizes."

After making a variety of objects fly inside, children took to the playground and braved the wet and windy conditions to send rockets of different materials across and over the school.

One child said: "That was so much fun, I really enjoyed making the slime and seeing the rockets fly across the school!"

Highlights from the day can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWI6cv2R18M.

These activities coincided with British Science Week, which started on March 10 and finishes on March 19.