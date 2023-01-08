Primary schoolchildren created a new floor tile for their village phone box to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils at the Denton Church of England Primary created a design each that would be featured on the floor tile.

The project was commissioned by Denton Parish Council.

The children's Jubilee project. (61710543)

Mrs Sheriden Edwards, headteacher of the school, said: "This has been a wonderful collaboration between the school and the parish council and something the children will remember and treasure for many years to come."

The floor tile has now been installed and the children have been invited to view their work.