Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Denton Primary schoolchildren design floor tile for village phone box to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 08 January 2023

Primary schoolchildren created a new floor tile for their village phone box to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils at the Denton Church of England Primary created a design each that would be featured on the floor tile.

The project was commissioned by Denton Parish Council.

The children's Jubilee project. (61710543)
The children's Jubilee project. (61710543)

Mrs Sheriden Edwards, headteacher of the school, said: "This has been a wonderful collaboration between the school and the parish council and something the children will remember and treasure for many years to come."

The floor tile has now been installed and the children have been invited to view their work.

Education Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE