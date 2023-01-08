Denton Primary schoolchildren design floor tile for village phone box to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Published: 06:00, 08 January 2023
Primary schoolchildren created a new floor tile for their village phone box to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.
Pupils at the Denton Church of England Primary created a design each that would be featured on the floor tile.
The project was commissioned by Denton Parish Council.
Mrs Sheriden Edwards, headteacher of the school, said: "This has been a wonderful collaboration between the school and the parish council and something the children will remember and treasure for many years to come."
The floor tile has now been installed and the children have been invited to view their work.