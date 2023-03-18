Primary schoolchildren were shown how farming and science link together.

Each class at Great Ponton Primary School took part in a live lesson looking at different aspects of links between farming and science to coincide with British Science Week.

Miss Weatherstone, a teacher at the school, also organised for a tractor to be brought to the school so the children could explore it.

Great Ponton Primary schoolchildren enjoyed learning about tractors in British Science Week. (63043057)

Miss Weatherstone said: "George, who works for Russells at Harby, brought a New Holland T7.317HD for us to look at.

"The children loved talking about what they learnt in their live lesson and looking at all the parts of the tractor more closely.

"The children even got to climb up and sit in the tractor! Each child got to take home a ‘Russells’ hat and tractor book."

On the day, the Reception and Year 1 class also had a lesson all about tractors.

They learnt about the materials parts of a tractor are made from and what important jobs tractors do.

British Science Week began on Friday, March 10, and ends on Sunday, March 19.