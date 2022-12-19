Primary schoolchildren have been gearing up for Christmas after they performed their Nativity for parents, carers and also a Grantham care home.

Children from the Denton Church of England Primary School in Grantham performed 'Hey Ewe' at St Andrews Church in Denton on Tuesday, December 13, to their parents and carers.

Matthew Dodsworth, a Year 1 teacher at the school, said: "It was a really lovely evening and the children sang beautifully."

Children performing at St Andrew's Church in Denton. (61402871)

Following this, on Thursday, December 15, the children visited the residents and staff at the Royal Windsor Care Home.

Mr Dodsworth added: "We shared some of our Nativity songs and made some Christmas cards for the residents.

Children performing at the Royal Windsor Care Home. (61402934)

"The children and staff thoroughly enjoyed visiting the residents. They [Royal Windsor residents] seemed to enjoy our visit too."

The Early Years children from the school visited The Welby Arms in Denton to learn about the work of a chef.

Children at The Welby Arms in Denton. (61402805)

Through this they spent time in the kitchen, seeing how meals are prepared by the staff.