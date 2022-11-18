Primary schoolchildren have showcased their art skills after taking part in a competition.

Children in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 at Colsterworth Primary School took part in the Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery Open Art Competition, which was open to adults and young people living in Lincolnshire or within 30 miles of Corby Glen.

Sarah Croxall, head of school, said: "The children are looking forward to attending the exhibition presentation evening and have certainly displayed the Colsterworth wow factor."

Children in the art competition. (60755868)

A group of Key Stage 1 children were awarded a prize for their collaborative mix media harvest inspired artwork.

A child in Year 5 was also awarded a prize as "she certainly - created an eye-catching piece of artwork," said a spokesperson from the school.

Children in both Key Stage 1 and 2 worked on a range of different art projects using various types of media including watercolours, collage and pastel.