Primary school children have paid a visit to a Grantham care home to learn what carers do.

Early Years children from Poplar Farm Primary School visited Newton House Care Home to understand the roles that carers take on.

Katie Hunt, a teaching assistant at Poplar Farm, said: “The children have been learning about ‘people who help us’ as part of their topic this term.

Poplar Farm Primary School children with residents and staff at Newton House Care Home in Grantham.

“They have also had Grantham Fire service come to show the children the fire engine and talk about their role.

“The carers spoke about their roles and gave the children the opportunity to ask the residents and staff questions.

“Some questions asked were ‘what job did you used to do?’ [and] some responses were musical directors, nursing and being a nanny.

“[Another question asked was] ‘how do old people get better?’.

“The staff spoke about how they make sure all the residents have lots of love and care and they do lots of lovely activities to keep them entertained and happy.”

The children were also treated to a song played by resident Gerald, 93, on piano.

Both the residents and children enjoyed the day and Poplar Farm looks forward to welcoming the residents to watch their Christmas performances.

Staff at Poplar Farm would like to say a thank you for letting them visit Newton House.