Primary schools plan for June return after UK government announcement
Published: 14:00, 16 May 2020
Primary school leaders in Grantham have leapt into action to prepare for a scenario where pupils return on June 1.
It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that part of the Government’s second phase of lockdown includes some primary pupils returning to school.
In his Sunday address, Mr Johnson revealed that children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 would be the first back to school, as early as June 1.
