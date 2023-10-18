Two primary schools have been working hard to make their schools more eco friendly.

The Eco Council at Harlaxton C of E Primary School and Denton C of E Primary School came up with the idea to recycle their used pens, white board markers, felt tips and other stationery.

A spokesperson for the Eco Council said: “We really want to help the environment and by collecting these pens, we are making sure that they can be used again or even turned into something new.”

Teacher Felicity Pacey with students from Harlaxton Primary School and Denton Primary School at Ryman's in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Over the summer term, both schools collected their used stationery.

Some pupils joined Felicity Pacey, a teacher at Harlaxton Primary, to take the stationery to Ryman’s in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Mrs Pacey, said: “Our Eco Council are really passionate about making a difference at both schools and in the community.

“They have come up with ideas of how they can do this, starting with their school environment.”