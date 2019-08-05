Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Lincolnshire today to announce £850m hospitals spending plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Lincolnshire today (Monday) to formally announce plans to invest £850 million in hospital upgrades.

He will unveil the plans at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - which is due to receive £21.3 million to develop urgent and emergency care zones in its A&E.

The news comes as the third anniversary of the overnight closure of Grantham's A&E approaches, on August 17.

Boris Johnson, the man in the running for No 10, is coming to dinner in Grantham. (14436236)

Pilgrim is one of 20 hospitals across England to receive a slice of the £850m for upgrades and new equipment, with funding spread out over five years.

It is part of a £1.8 billion pot announced over the weekend, with the remaining £1 billion expected to go towards infrastructure projects and to help clear a backlog of existing upgrade work.

Ahead of his visit to Boston, Mr Johnson said: “I’m pleased to visit Pilgrim Hospital in Boston to see first-hand the improvements that will be made following today’s announcement.

“The £21.3 million will be spent on upgrading the hospital’s A&E, so that more patients are seen quicker and get the treatment they need.

“Doctors and nurses in our NHS perform miracles every day, and today’s announcement is about supporting frontline services and our clinicians so they can continue to deliver the best care possible for patients in Lincolnshire and across the country.”