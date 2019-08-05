Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Lincolnshire today to announce £850m hospitals spending plan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Lincolnshire today (Monday) to formally announce plans to invest £850 million in hospital upgrades.
He will unveil the plans at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - which is due to receive £21.3 million to develop urgent and emergency care zones in its A&E.
The news comes as the third anniversary of the overnight closure of Grantham's A&E approaches, on August 17.
Pilgrim is one of 20 hospitals across England to receive a slice of the £850m for upgrades and new equipment, with funding spread out over five years.
It is part of a £1.8 billion pot announced over the weekend, with the remaining £1 billion expected to go towards infrastructure projects and to help clear a backlog of existing upgrade work.
Ahead of his visit to Boston, Mr Johnson said: “I’m pleased to visit Pilgrim Hospital in Boston to see first-hand the improvements that will be made following today’s announcement.
“The £21.3 million will be spent on upgrading the hospital’s A&E, so that more patients are seen quicker and get the treatment they need.
“Doctors and nurses in our NHS perform miracles every day, and today’s announcement is about supporting frontline services and our clinicians so they can continue to deliver the best care possible for patients in Lincolnshire and across the country.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.