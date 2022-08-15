Conservative Party leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak brought his campaign to the district on Sunday.

The former Chancellor addressed party members in an outdoor gathering at Car Colston.

It was attended by Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards, Newark's Robert Jenrick, Sherwood MP Mark Spencer and Lucy Frazer, who represents Ely.

Rishi Sunak visits Car Colston as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign. (58639671)

Mr Jenrick and Mr Spencer both backed Mr Sunak from the start of his campaign.

He is battling for votes from party members against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is favourite to win the race to become party leader and, as a result, the next Prime Minister.

The result is due to be announced by September 5.