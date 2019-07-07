Prime Minister praises Bottesford's Friendly Bench project

The Prime Minister has praised a village project for its efforts in tackling loneliness in the area.

Lyndsey Young has been awarded a Points of Light honour – which recognises outstanding people who make a change in their community and inspire others – from Theresa May for The Friendly Bench, a kerbside community garden launched in Bottesford last year.

Having faced loneliness herself after the birth of her son and while working as a freelancer, Lyndsey was inspired to create The Friendly Bench when she learned about the positive impacts of nature on mental well-being.

Lyndsey Young created The Friendly Bench in Bottesford last year.

She said: “I am thrilled and honoured to receive this award. Loneliness can affect anyone and, for some, sustained loneliness and social isolation can have a profoundly negative effect on their health and well-being. With the support of our fabulous volunteers, we have created a vibrant social hub in the heart of our village where everyone feels valued, accepted and a part of their wider community.”

Lyndsey will receive a letter and a certificate from Theresa May before being presented with the award by Sir Alan Duncan MP. She now plans to extend a Friendly Bench™ network across the UK.