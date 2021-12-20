The Prime Minister has announced he will not rule out or hesitate to implement further covid restrictions following what he called an explosion of omicron.

It follows an emergency cabinet meeting that began at 2pm today, in which ministers discussed the options going forward following record-breaking numbers of covid cases.

Speaking of the meeting, Boris Johnson said coronavirus data was being kept under review hour by hour due to a serious spike in omicron infections and hospitalisations.

Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to implement more restrictions.

"We agreed the situation was extremely difficult and the arguments are very finely balanced as omicron is growing across the country and omicron hospitalisations steeply increasing," said the Prime Minister.

"In view of the balance of risks and uncertainties, particularly around the infection and hospitalisation rates of omicron, and others including uncertainty around booster effectiveness — the data should now be kept under review hour by hour and we will reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, public health and the NHS."

He said he would not hesitate to take that action but that in the meantime, everyone should exercise caution.

"Think of protecting yourself and loved ones, and please get a booster — there are still millions who haven't got a vaccine let alone a booster," said Mr Johnson.

"It makes such a difference and it's such a positive thing to do."

Asked what kind of measures could be implemented, he said: "I can certainly say we are looking at all kinds of things to keep omicron under control and rule nothing out.

"At the moment we want people to focus on exercising caution — ventilation, wearing masks and washing hands. Remember how contagious omicron is.

"You can already see the British public understanding that since we went to Plan B — people are changing the way they live their lives."

Mr Johnson added he recognised the consequences of such Plan B restrictions on some parts of the economy.

He said: "And in many ways I regret that, but to get down the R (infection rate) that can be very helpful.

"What really matters is for people to get vaccinated — the booster gives a high level of protection.

"I understand how tough it must be for some businesses, but omicron has simply exploded so fast that we see people naturally deciding they should protect themselves and avoid spreading disease."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said earlier today he could not rule out a Christmas lockdown but that the country getting boosted would make this less likely.

Meanwhile, a photo of Boris Johnson and others with wine and cheese in the No 10 garden during lockdown has been described as a work meeting by the Prime Minister and Mr Raab.

Latest statistics show the UK has recorded a further 91,743 new coronavirus cases.