Prime Minister supports Grantham school’s pollution plea

Primary school pupils have received a letter from 10 Downing Street after contacting the Prime Minister about marine pollution.

Year 6 pupils at the National Junior School wrote to Theresa May to raise their concerns about the impact of rubbish on oceans and wildlife and suggestions on how to tackle the issue.

They were delighted to hear back from a correspondence officer at Downing Street last week who was writing on behalf of Mrs May, thanking them for their ‘insightful letters,’ which were ‘very well expressed’ and for ‘taking the time and trouble to share thoughts about this important matter’.

Their letters have now been passed on to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which is responsible for environmental policy and will be able to reply to the letters directly.

Assistant head and head of Year 6 at National School, Theresa Thomas, received the letter when it landed on her desk and she spotted the Downing Street stamp.

She said: “It was very exciting. Every pupil in Year 6 wrote a letter and we selected eight from each class to send. The children were over the moon to receive a reply. They didn’t believe that we would actually send their letters to the PM, so they were bowled over when they replied.”

The year group has been studying the impact of rubbish and pollution as part of its coastline topic this term.

The children have also been collecting empty plastic drinks bottles, bottle tops and lids for a recycled art work day being held today (Friday), which really impressed Downing Street, who wrote: “It is clear that this is a cause very close to your hearts. I found your upcoming ‘Recycled Art Day’ in particular to be an innovative way to both highlight and combat the issue of litter.”

Theresa Thomas said: “The children have been very enthusiastic about this particular topic so we have carried it on in most of their subjects.”

Each child got a copy of the letter to take home and are now looking forward to seeing what action will be taken.