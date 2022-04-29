Prince Charles has visited RAF Cranwell to look on as aviators from RAF Cranwell and RAF Halton celebrated their graduation which was delayed due to covid-19.

The Prince of Wales arrived at RAF Cranwell to see a parade performed by 500 aviators at noon on Friday, April 29.

Prince Charles welcomes to Cranwell. (56379897)

Prince Charles approaches the lecturn. (56379889)

The parade. (56379743)

His Royal Highness last visited RAF Cranwell on July 16, 2020, when he acted as the Reviewing Officer of a socially distanced graduation ceremony. He also visited ceremonies on 2008 and 2001.

They graduate (56379746)

Prince Charles makes his speech. (56379825)

Prince Charles addresses a graduating recruit. (56379831)

Ready for inspection. (56379903)

Honour guard. (56379900)

Inspecting the ranks. (56379828)

RAF Cranwell has a special place in the Prince of Wales' heart, as it is where he began his own career in the Armed Services in March 1971.