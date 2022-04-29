Prince Charles' visit to RAF College Cranwell today in pictures
Published: 17:43, 29 April 2022
| Updated: 17:57, 29 April 2022
Prince Charles has visited RAF Cranwell to look on as aviators from RAF Cranwell and RAF Halton celebrated their graduation which was delayed due to covid-19.
The Prince of Wales arrived at RAF Cranwell to see a parade performed by 500 aviators at noon on Friday, April 29.
His Royal Highness last visited RAF Cranwell on July 16, 2020, when he acted as the Reviewing Officer of a socially distanced graduation ceremony. He also visited ceremonies on 2008 and 2001.
RAF Cranwell has a special place in the Prince of Wales' heart, as it is where he began his own career in the Armed Services in March 1971.