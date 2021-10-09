Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, was the reviewing officer for the Sovereigns Review at a Royal Air Force College.

The RAF College in Cranwell recently welcomed Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, where she was escorted by the Commandant of the RAF College to take the Royal Salute whilst a Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and RAF Coningsby provided a flypast.

The Sovereigns Review comprised of Officer Cadets from Modular Initial Officer Training Course Number 6 and Commissioned Warrant Officers Course Number 23.

Her Royal Highness then reviewed the graduating officers and presented the course prizes to the top performing cadets from the course.

Air Commodore Suraya Marshall, Commandant of the RAF College, said: "I am delighted to watch Modularised Initial Officer Training Course 6 and Commissioned Warrant Officer Course 23 graduate today, on what is my last parade as Commandant Cranwell.

"The day has been extra special for the graduating officers, their families, and the Squadron staff with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in attendance."

He added: "I wish the newly graduated officers all the very best in their future Royal Air Force careers."

Her Royal Highness also presented the Annual Prizewinner Awards to the top performing cadets that completed the Modular Initial Officer Training this year and the first recipient to receive The Jackie Moggridge Spitfire Award.

The parade concluded with a C130J fly past from the 47 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton and a musical accompaniment was provided by the Band of the RAF College, under the direction of the director of music, Flight Lieutenant Chris L'Anson.

Following the parade, Her Royal Highness met with graduation officers and in keeping with tradition, she was invited to plant a Cherry Blossom tree beside the College Parade Square.

One of the morning's graduates, Officer Cadet Mike Trokis, said: "I have aspired to commission as an Engineering Officer since 2014 when I first joined the Royal Air Force.

"Today marks the end of two years of hard work going through a Commissioning Degree Scheme at Royal Air Force Cosford and now Modular Initial Officer Training at Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

"It is a hugely proud moment that I am fortunate enough to share with my family and friends; A true honour, this special day is being reviewed by HRH, The Princess Royal."

Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General Defence Safety Authority, said: "It is an honour to represent the Chief of the Air Staff at the graduation of No 6 Modular Initial Officer Training and No 23 Commissioned Warrant Officer courses.

"It is great to see a mix of experiences here today, with many starting out on their journey; amassing knowledge, skills and experience and others beginning a new phase of their careers."

She added: "As Director General of the Defence Safety Authority, I believe the level of diversity of thought that is represented at this graduation will ensure the Royal Air Force has the best leadership and culture to deal with the challenges of safely maintaining existing capabilities as well as bringing new capabilities into service."