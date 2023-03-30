A Grantham school is celebrating a 'Good' church report which says it has "undergone substantial improvement".

West Grantham Church of England Secondary Academy received the rating following its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

The inspector reported: "The school has undergone substantial improvement following the joining of The Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust (SNMAT) in January 2021 and this has led to increasing student numbers, a very purposeful learning environment and a real sense of community and belonging within the school. Every student is rejoiced as an individual.”

West Grantham Secondary Academy (63281501)

The report says collective worship has encouraged pupils to be social advocates for change and this has inspired them to arrange a collection for the foodbank and Christmas boxes for children in Ukraine.

The report adds: "Every student is rejoiced in as an individual. The pastoral team work tirelessly to champion those they serve. They ensure the most vulnerable students and their families are supported and any barriers to attendance are broken down.

"Some recent examples include a winter food bag scheme and visits from the chaplain to families of students who are refugees. As a result, attendance is good."

Clare Barber, principal, said: "We are incredibly proud of our Christian ethos at West Grantham Secondary and how our values are at the heart of every decision we make.

"As a community, we are delighted that our hard work has been acknowledged by the inspector in her report.

"Our initiatives, such as our engineering apprenticeship programme, continue to drive the success of the school and we are pleased that the inspector recognised these, alongside a curriculum that is designed to ensure the rounded development of the whole child.”

The report concluded: “This school is on a journey of significant improvement which is being drive by its Christian vision. As a result, it is making a difference to the students it serves”.