A printing company in Bottesford held an awards ceremony to honour their employees' long service.

Perfectos Printing Inks held the awards ceremony at The Thatch in Bottesford on Friday (August 26).

The company employs more than 60 people in Bottesford, and between them they have worked over 1,000 years of service.

The staff with their awards for their service of work.

Dr John Price, owner of the company, said: "The most valuable asset of our company, and of any good company is its staff, without whose support you don’t have a business."

The awards were to show gratitude to the long serving loyal members of staff that have shown 10 years continuous service or more. They were each awarded a certificate and a gift of their choice.

One employee, Stuart Gunn, worked for the company for 45 years, but unfortunately died at the end of July, so his wife Tina accepted the award on his behalf.

Chris Roberts was also honoured with an award for 35 years of service, alongside Neil Westley and Neil Baxter who have worked there for 30 years.

Jacqui Price, Angela McLeod and Nick McLaughlin have all worked for 25 years with the printing firm.

Lucy Baxter and Steve Heath have worked 20 years for the company.

Paul Mackley, Simon Pink, Darren Rastall, Carl Wesselby, Ian Phillips and Hannah Whitworth were all recognised for working 15 years with the company.

Karl Dixon, Edward Price, Oliver Yeomans, Emma Widdowson and Beverley Preen were also recognised for each working 10 years with the firm.

Dr John Price established Perfectos Printing Inks in 1967 from his garage in Arnold, Nottingham. As years went by, the company expanded and it moved to a double garage in Bottesford in 1972.

Then, it moved to its current site in Bottesford in 1980.

The firm has manufactured highly specialised printing inks for the textile and sportswear markets for over 50 years.

It employs staff from Grantham, Bottesford, Nottingham and surrounding villages.