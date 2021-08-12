Students at The Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford can be justifiably proud of their achievements in their GCSE and BTEC qualifications this year against a backdrop of disruption and uncertainty.

They have continued the academy’s trend of strong results against the national picture, with large numbers achieving the highest grades.

Priory Belvoir's dedicated teaching and support staff have worked with energy and professionalism to ensure that students achieved well in their GCSEs and are able to progress on to their chosen courses and careers.

From left: Back row - Ruby S, Olivia G, Hannah P, Mille R, Jake C, Findlay L, Ross B, Josiah F, Dan F, Noah T. Front row - Olly S, Francis V, Josh P. (50153705)

Priory Belvoir headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “Our Year 11 cohort has been an immensely resilient and hardworking year group and the students are fully deserving of their excellent grades which are a true reflection of their abilities.

"We know that they have incredibly bright and successful futures in all their chosen paths.”

A selection of students achieving the highest grades are photographed.

