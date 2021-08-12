Students at Priory Ruskin should be "incredibly proud of themselves", according to headteacher Rachel Wyles.

Year 11 pupils attended the school this morning to collect their GCSE results, marking a significant milestone in their educational journey.

Many happy teenagers celebrated their achievements after overcoming the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Happy Priory Ruskin students celebrate their GCSE results. (50151179)

Rachel Wyles, headteacher at Priory Ruskin, said: "The Year 11 students at Ruskin should be incredibly proud of themselves.

"They have worked extremely hard, shown a level of maturity beyond their years and had enormous commitment to their studies.

"I would like to congratulate our students on their achievements this year.

"I would also like to thank parents and staff for their vital support and drive throughout their journey at the Academy."

