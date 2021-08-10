The headteacher at Priory Ruskin has expressed her pride after students received their A-level results.

Pupils at Priory Ruskin have worked "incredibly hard", according to their teacher, Rachel Wyles.

Having received their A-level results today after a challenging year, the students will continue onto further education or begin their respective career paths.

Priory Ruskin students celebrate their A-level results. (50079564)

Rachel said: "We are so proud of our students at Ruskin who have worked incredibly hard in order to secure the next steps of their journey and want to congratulate them on moving on to university, apprenticeships and the world of work.

"All of us at the academy have admired the resilience, maturity and determination the students have shown in challenging and uncertain times.

"I am also incredibly proud of the way our students have exemplified our values and shown such grace, flexibility and camaraderie – these, too, will stand them in good stead in the future.

"I would like to thank the students, parents and our amazing staff for all of their support and great teamwork over the years."

Find out how other schools have fared across Grantham